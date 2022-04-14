Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Investar (ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ: ISTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

4/3/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/2/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

