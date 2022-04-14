Analysts Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Target Price at $205.00

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 298,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

