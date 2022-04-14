Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $48.11

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

