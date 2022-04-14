Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $140.73

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

KMX stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

