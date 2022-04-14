Analysts Set Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
