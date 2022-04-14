Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price at $306.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SITM opened at $190.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $341,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

