Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $43.00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

