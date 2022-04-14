Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $43.00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SGH stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMART Global (SGH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.