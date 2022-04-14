Analysts Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snam from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a research report on Monday.
Snam stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547. Snam has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
