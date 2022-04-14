Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $53.88

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

