Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $75.27

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 849,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,702. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

