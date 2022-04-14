Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $226.00.

4/7/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $197.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $209.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Illinois Tool Works is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $262.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.65 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

