Analyzing Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babylon and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.27%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 149.82%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Babylon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.46 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 152.90 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics N/A -1,323.11% -14.30%

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Babylon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

