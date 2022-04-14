Analyzing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.98 -$383.02 million ($1.61) -5.65

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $26.04, suggesting a potential upside of 186.19%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -35.96% -48.26% -36.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -9.71, meaning that its share price is 1,071% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

