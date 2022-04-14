Analyzing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Excellon Resources and NovaGold Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.83 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.53 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -62.77

NovaGold Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NovaGold Resources beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.