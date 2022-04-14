Analyzing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05% CF Bankshares 28.84% 15.22% 1.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.21 $405.00 million $1.23 9.91 CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.73 $18.45 million $2.77 7.58

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F.N.B. beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

