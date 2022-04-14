Analyzing Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) and The Competition

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Foghorn Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors 6050 20569 42952 855 2.55

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.08%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -7,681.58% -99.53% -35.42% Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $1.32 million -$101.32 million -5.57 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.91

Foghorn Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics rivals beat Foghorn Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader for BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and with Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

