Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Group and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 81.64%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.24 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -22.62 Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 2.52 $77.47 million $1.29 21.07

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Country Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

