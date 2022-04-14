Analyzing Honest (HNST) and Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.04 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.27

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 289 1258 3356 63 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 111.72%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

