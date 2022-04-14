Analyzing Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.14 $10.11 million $0.04 642.41 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

