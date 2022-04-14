Analyzing Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iteris and Maris-Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $117.14 million 1.02 $10.13 million ($0.11) -25.64 Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -3.34% -5.31% -3.34% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Iteris and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 142.32%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Iteris beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. This segment also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and Inspect names. The company serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Maris-Tech (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

