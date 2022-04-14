Analyzing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $209.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 10.11 -$13.95 million $2.22 78.53 Vivid Seats $443.04 million 4.74 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivid Seats.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 8.54% -24.26% 4.12% Vivid Seats N/A N/A -1.95%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL). It also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. In addition, the company operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

