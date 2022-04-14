Analyzing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.20% 56.27% 56.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.06 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million $0.10 12.90

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

