Analyzing PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PBF Energy and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 4 4 2 0 1.80 HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33

PBF Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.85, indicating a potential downside of 37.08%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than PBF Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PBF Energy has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PBF Energy and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $27.25 billion 0.12 $231.00 million $1.90 14.09 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.34 $558.32 million $3.40 11.33

HF Sinclair has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PBF Energy. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PBF Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy 0.85% -12.82% -2.56% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Summary

HF Sinclair beats PBF Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

