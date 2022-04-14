Analyzing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Viveon Health Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 7 0 3.00 Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 63.93% 7.32% 5.74% Viveon Health Acquisition N/A -69.79% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Viveon Health Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 8.32 $45.62 million N/A N/A Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

