Analyzing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Surface Oncology and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.30%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.43%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $2.69 million 45.91 -$78.49 million ($1.77) -1.49 Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 8.88 -$71.20 million ($1.90) -4.59

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -2,920.92% -56.34% -39.26% Voyager Therapeutics -190.30% -66.35% -34.52%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Voyager Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

