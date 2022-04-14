Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Angi stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

