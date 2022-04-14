Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) Insider Jonathan Battershill Acquires 200,000 Shares

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Battershill purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,424.81).

Jonathan Battershill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jonathan Battershill bought 99,129 shares of Anglesey Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.87 ($3,875.25).

Shares of LON AYM opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £10.54 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. Anglesey Mining plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5 ($0.07).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

