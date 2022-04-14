Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,627.50 ($47.27).
AAL stock opened at GBX 4,141.75 ($53.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,170.50 ($54.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,790.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.25. The firm has a market cap of £55.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
