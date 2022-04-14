Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

