Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($81.52) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

