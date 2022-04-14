Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Anpario alerts:

LON:ANP opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 590.19. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 442 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Anpario news, insider Matthew Robinson bought 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £19,966.50 ($26,018.37).

Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.