Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

