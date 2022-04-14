Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.