Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

ATRS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

