Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

