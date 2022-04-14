Anton Feingold Sells 935 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) VP Anton Feingold sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $14,557.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,357.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anton Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $21,239.15.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

