AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top line has been growing on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid contributions from Reinsurance Solutions, Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Wealth Solutions segments continue to drive the company's top-line growth. It has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. The firm expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. It engages in prudent deployment of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments. However, elevated operating expenses can put pressure on margins. Its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about solvency level. Exposure to forex bothers.”

Get AON alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI cut AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.67.

NYSE AON opened at $330.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $336.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.