Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Roth Capital

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 744,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.