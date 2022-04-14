Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

