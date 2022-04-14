Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of APOG opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 413.76 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $14,285,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $11,631,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

