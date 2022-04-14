Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

