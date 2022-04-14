Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 239,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APSG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

