Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
