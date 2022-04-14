Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $114.17 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.