APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

