Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Aptinyx stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

