AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.