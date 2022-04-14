Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

