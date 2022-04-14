Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head-To-Head Review

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 3 0 2.38

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.10%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $184.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 206.58 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 8.30 $311.47 million $4.67 42.93

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Jack Henry & Associates 18.55% 26.11% 15.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

