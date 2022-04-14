ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.00) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

